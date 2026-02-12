AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple CEO Calls XRP “Heartbeat” of Company, Shiba Inu Drops to Lowest Level Since 2023, Bitcoin Price Rallies After US Jobs Report

By Dan Burgin
Thu, 12/02/2026 - 19:36
Crypto news digest: Ripple CEO reaffirmed XRP's role; SHIB slides to 2023 lows; BTC sees brief spike after US jobs report.
Advertisement
U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple CEO Calls XRP “Heartbeat” of Company, Shiba Inu Drops to Lowest Level Since 2023, Bitcoin Price Rallies After US Jobs Report
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Brad Garlinghouse reaffirms XRP as central part of Ripple

Ripple CEO took to X Spaces to reassure XRP investors about the company's priorities.

  • XRP as liquidity. Brad Garlinghouse reaffirmed that XRP is the “North Star” and “heartbeat” of Ripple.

During a recent appearance on X's "Spaces," Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stressed that XRP is the "North Star" for Ripple. 

"It's our purpose. When we think about what we are doing on Ripple Payments, or Ripple Prime, or Ripple Treasury, or Custody, or RLUSD, this is all focused on how we can drive utility, trust, and…liquidity around XRP and the XRP Ledger," Garlinghouse said.  

HOT Stories
U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple CEO Calls XRP “Heartbeat” of Company, Shiba Inu Drops to Lowest Level Since 2023, Bitcoin Price Rallies After US Jobs Report Morning Crypto Report: XRP Gains Momentum Ahead of CPI, Binance's 15,000 Bitcoin Fund Records First Profit, 3 Key Solana (SOL) Updates for February 2026 Detailed

XRP is the "heartbeat" of Ripple, which is a platform company for financial infrastructure.  

Advertisement
  • XRP vs. Bitcoin. According to Garlinghouse, XRP ranks among the best-performing major cryptocurrencies since November 2024, while Bitcoin remains essentially flat.

Garlinghouse also acknowledged that last week was an absolute "bloodbath" for the market. He has described the current state of the market as "frustrating." However, as reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse recently suggested that there could be a buying opportunity. 

The drawdown is comparable to the 2022 bear cycle, but crypto has done better than that, Garlinghouse says. Moreover, as he noted, XRP is one of the best-performing major cryptocurrencies since November 2024. Bitcoin, for comparison, is essentially flat. 

"It is important to zoom out and look at the broader landscape as well," he said.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu slides to 2023 lows as bearish pressure persists. 

SHIB price struggles amid crypto market correction. 

  • Price downtrend. SHIB has fallen to price levels last seen in 2023.

Shiba Inu's price has dropped to levels not seen since 2023, continuing a long-running downward trend that has gradually undermined investor confidence in meme coins and a large portion of the altcoin market as a whole. 

SHIB has recently broken below a number of technical supports, and rallies have consistently failed as sellers continue to control the momentum. It is still evident that the chart structure is bearish.  

  • Cutting losses. A volume spike during the latest decline suggests ongoing capitulation. 

Stabilization attempts have been short-lived, and every bounce has been followed by new distribution. A spike in volume during a decline indicates that some holders are still pulling out of their positions, either by reducing their losses or moving their money to other places.

Although short-term relief rallies may result from oversold conditions, a significant recovery would probably necessitate larger inflows into riskier assets across the cryptocurrency market.

In the absence of that, SHIB might keep moving lower or sideways as traders continue to exercise caution.

Bitcoin sees brief spike after US jobs report

Traders have grappled with a January jobs report that doubled expectations.

  • BTC price rebound. Bitcoin showed limited volatility on Wednesday morning, following the release of the delayed January jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bitcoin witnessed low volatility on Wednesday morning after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its delayed January jobs report. The leading cryptocurrency experienced a rather brief price spike before paring modest gains after traders digested the data.  

  • False rally. The move was short-lived, likely driven by algorithmic trading, as gains were quickly pared.

Earlier, Bitcoin was under bearish pressure ahead of the release. At exactly 13:30, the chart registers a significant green candle, reaching a peak of roughly $67,400.

The spike was notably short-lived since it was likely driven by algorithmic trading. The leading cryptocurrency is down roughly 8% over the past week, and it is currently on track to finish this month well in the red.

#Ripple News #XRP #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Bitcoin Price Prediction
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 12, 2026 - 18:11
Full XRPL Support Announced by Binance
ByAlex Dovbnya
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 15:58
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes $0.0000065 Target Ahead of Friday the 13th CPI Report
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Staking, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
Crypto News Digest, News
Feb 12, 2026 - 19:36
U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple CEO Calls XRP “Heartbeat” of Company, Shiba Inu Drops to Lowest Level Since 2023, Bitcoin Price Rallies After US Jobs Report
Dan Burgin
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 18:11
Full XRPL Support Announced by Binance
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 15:58
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes $0.0000065 Target Ahead of Friday the 13th CPI Report
Gamza Khanzadaev
Show all