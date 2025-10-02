AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Provides Major Bitcoin Price Update

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 2/10/2025 - 9:31
    What's next for Bitcoin price? Man who predicted insane 700% XRP price run delivers crucial outlook for leading cryptocurrency
    Advertisement
    Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Provides Major Bitcoin Price Update
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    One of the market’s most closely followed traders — known for predicting XRP’s explosive 700% surge over the past year — has refocused on Bitcoin, and his latest outlook is bullish.

    Advertisement

    In his latest update, DonAlt noted that weekly structure for BTC remains biased to the bull side despite short-term pullbacks. 

    Currently trading at approximately $118,000, BTC has managed to remain above critical support near $104,000 — a level he identifies as the last line of defense for bulls. Unless the price dips back under that level, he sees little reason to be bearish.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Approaching $120,000 Amid Government Shutdown 
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) to Rocket to $130,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits $0.000012 Breakout, XRP Breaks 5 Resistances in 1 Move
    Ripple Kicks Off 'Uptober' with New RLUSD Mint
    Ripple CTO Resigns, XRP Bear Destroyed After Massive Short, Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $150,000 — Crypto News Digest

    Interestingly, the prominent trader also revealed his "secret" as to how he approaches the price chart. DonAlt framed this method as "zoom out and relax," noting that the longer-term trend continues to favor an upswing. Those familiar with his past XRP calls know to use the bigger time frame to see the bigger picture.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin price right now

    For now, the chart shows Bitcoin’s climb since it broke through $100,000 earlier this year, with consolidations repeatedly going higher. Keep in mind that October is historically one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, so many market participants are expecting this pattern to hold.

    The timing of DonAlt's call adds weight as macro conditions pushed liquidity into risk assets. This too strengthens the possibility for another leg higher for Bitcoin

    Assuming the leading cryptocurrency maintains its range above $104,000, DonAlt predicts the next target will be closer to $125,000, with enough upside to carry through the end of the year, reaching a new all-time high.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction #XRP #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 2, 2025 - 8:54
    1,300,000,000 XRP in 8 Hours: Whales Going Crazy
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 2, 2025 - 7:09
    BNB Beats Solana With $142,896,778,122 Market Cap Spike, Rivals XRP
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference to Feature 150+ Global FX and Fintech Leaders
    Middle East’s Fintech Metamorphosis: Digital, Decentralized & Disruptive
    Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 2, 2025 - 9:31
    Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Provides Major Bitcoin Price Update
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 2, 2025 - 8:54
    1,300,000,000 XRP in 8 Hours: Whales Going Crazy
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 2, 2025 - 7:09
    BNB Beats Solana With $142,896,778,122 Market Cap Spike, Rivals XRP
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all