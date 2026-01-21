AdvertisementAdvert.
    Top Trader Who Predicted XRP's 700% Rally Breaks Silence With Bitcoin Price Update

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 21/01/2026 - 9:54
    Trader Donalt, who predicted XRP's 700% surge, is back with a Bitcoin warning as a drop to $60,000 and the full bear zone is back on the table, if bulls fail to reclaim this key price range.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    DonAlt, the crypto analyst who predicted XRP's 700% surge back in 2024, is back, and this time with a brutal take on Bitcoin's price. In his latest update, he says that BTC is stuck in what may be called a dead zone. 

    This is a kind of congestion between $85,000 and $92,000, which has been acting as both a resistance ceiling and a liquidity trap since the post-ETF turbulence.

    DonAlt's chart shows that if Bitcoin does not manage to break back into the upper range soon, it will probably dip toward the $60,000 price point — officially entering a bear market.

    His baseline is that if the big-picture issues connected to the "Greenland narrative" keep going, BTC will probably break out of this range, sacrificing short-term upside for longer-term accumulation.

    Bitcoin to $150,000? Too early

    There is a chance things might turn around, starting at around $104,000, and $150,000 is the target for a full-on bullish move. But unless BTC clears and holds its current levels, the trader is not convinced a real breakout is going to happen.

    As for Solana, the trader called it "the worst range in crypto" and said he would prefer a clean break-and-reclaim to more indecisive sideways action. His Litecoin chart, in the meantime, shows a major long-term trendline failure, which he summed up as "unfortunate things are happening in the crypto world."

    Article image
    Source: DonAlt

    With Bitcoin's weekly structure frozen and major altcoins showing exhaustion, DonAlt's market commentary is timed for a period of uncertainty. That is the only sure thing right now.

    #Bitcoin News #XRP News #Bitcoin #XRP #Ripple News
