Top Trader Who Predicted XRP's 700% Rally Breaks Silence With Bitcoin Price Update

DonAlt, the crypto analyst who predicted XRP's 700% surge back in 2024, is back, and this time with a brutal take on Bitcoin's price. In his latest update, he says that BTC is stuck in what may be called a dead zone.

This is a kind of congestion between $85,000 and $92,000, which has been acting as both a resistance ceiling and a liquidity trap since the post-ETF turbulence.

DonAlt's chart shows that if Bitcoin does not manage to break back into the upper range soon, it will probably dip toward the $60,000 price point — officially entering a bear market.

His baseline is that if the big-picture issues connected to the "Greenland narrative" keep going, BTC will probably break out of this range, sacrificing short-term upside for longer-term accumulation.

Bitcoin to $150,000? Too early

There is a chance things might turn around, starting at around $104,000, and $150,000 is the target for a full-on bullish move. But unless BTC clears and holds its current levels, the trader is not convinced a real breakout is going to happen.

As for Solana, the trader called it "the worst range in crypto" and said he would prefer a clean break-and-reclaim to more indecisive sideways action. His Litecoin chart, in the meantime, shows a major long-term trendline failure, which he summed up as "unfortunate things are happening in the crypto world."

With Bitcoin's weekly structure frozen and major altcoins showing exhaustion, DonAlt's market commentary is timed for a period of uncertainty. That is the only sure thing right now.