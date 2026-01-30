AdvertisementAdvert.
    Top SHIB Exec Believes Bear Market Is Here, But There's a Catch

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 30/01/2026 - 13:45
    Major Shiba Inu executive shared her take on the chances of the arrival of a bear market.
    Top SHIB Exec Believes Bear Market Is Here, But There's a Catch
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu’s official marketing lead, known to the community under the pseudonym Lucie, has addressed the SHIB army on her X account, saying that the bear market might arrive really soon.

    However, she also mentioned an opportunity of avoiding it, and this is what we might actually be witnessing today. As this statement of hers was issued, the SHIB burn rate jumped by an impressive three-figure value, burning millions of meme coins away from the circulating supply. The increase constituted 500%, with 10,491,803 SHIB burned.

    Is bear market coming? Here's what Lucie says

    In her tweet, Lucie expressed utter disappointment about heading for the bear market, while a proper altcoin season failed to take place after years of anticipation. “So unfair if we go straight into a bear market after never getting a proper alt season,” Lucie tweeted.

    She decided to give some encouragement to the SHIB community, telling them to brace themselves for what's coming. Unless the negative trend on the crypto market reverses now, it means that the bear market is here, she said, hinting that the next altcoin season is then likely to arrive in 2028 – the year of the next Bitcoin halving: “Brace yourself. If this does not recover soon, we are in a bear market. Well, hello 2028.”

    Lucie believes that the winners will be those small tokens that have “the strongest communities.” They will “easily climb back” since their users “invest more carefully, not just waiting for pump news.”

    Bitcoin attempts to recover as gold and silver lose $6 trillion in value

    Early Bitcoin adopter Jeremie Davinci tweeted that while the gold and silver price fell by 5% on Jan. 30, a mind-blowing $3-$6 trillion were erased from those markets after these two highly demanded precious metals reached new historic peaks recently, going above $5,000 and $100, respectively.

    “Welcome to crypto!” Davinci stated. Bitcoin maximalist and JAN3 CEO Samson Mow also commented on that sudden price decline, suggesting that since gold is as volatile as BTC, it might be a good idea simply to upgrade to digital gold, Bitcoin, since you have full control of it.

    “If gold is going to be just as volatile as Bitcoin, wouldn’t it make sense to just upgrade to digital gold which you can have full control over?” said Mow.

