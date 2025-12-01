Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Top Satoshi Candidate Explains Why Gold Is Not Good as Currency

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 14:51
    Gold's jump brought back the "real money" talk, but top Satoshi candidate Nick Szabo flipped the script, hinting that gold's biggest flaw is not price or supply.
    Advertisement
    Top Satoshi Candidate Explains Why Gold Is Not Good as Currency
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Nick Szabo, one of the top candidates to be Satoshi Nakamoto, had some interesting things to say about gold as it continues to hit record highs and the cryptocurrency market breaks through recent lows, a move Peter Schiff immediately framed as "proof" that the market is waking up.

    Advertisement

    The essence of the debate Szabo weighed into was the question — if gold was so perfect, why did it lose its monetary role? Szabo's point on this matter is pretty straightforward: gold did not fail because people stopped valuing it but failed as money because centralization broke it. 

    Once the metal was locked away in bank vaults and the whole system relied on trust and custody, the door opened for abuse. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Rockets 324% in Weekly ETF Inflows, Strategy CEO Reveals Why They May Sell Bitcoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) in December: What to Expect
    Ripple Wins Major License Boost in Singapore
    XRP Sees 1,447% Liquidation Imbalance, Shiba Inu Joins Japan's Green List, Saylor’s Strategy Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ends It Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches Key $90,954 Moment, Will XRP Fall Under Mini-Death Cross?
    Article image
    BTC vs Gold by TradingView

    Put simply, gold's weakness as money was not down to its volatility or scarcity. It was more about the fact that humans had to store it somewhere and trust the entity guarding it.

    Advertisement

    He went on to explain that gold's main weakness was its poor resistance to theft. Moving large amounts of gold was tricky, slow and risky, so bills of exchange were used to make high-value transfers. Telegraphy made the change even faster; merchants liked how quick it was to settle payments remotely instead of risking shipping metal across borders. 

    Bitcoin vs. gold

    The timing of Szabo's comments is important because the BTC/gold ratio has just dropped to the low-20s after being above 30 for months, making it the perfect moment for gold supporters to claim victory.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 11/28/2025 - 18:40
    Former IFF Economist Claims Bitcoin Has Been Relegated to the Sidelines
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    But the long-term picture still looks optimistic for the crypto. If gold fails because custodians capture it, and if Bitcoin's entire design removes that risk, then every spike in gold's relative performance becomes less a validation of metal and more a reminder of why a bearer digital asset was invented in the first place.

    #Gold #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 14:46
    389,999,999,999 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Withdrawn From Major Korean Exchange, Destination Unclear
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 14:41
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Volume Rockets 65% as Total Holders' Count Hits New High
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kyrgyzstan launches $50M gold-backed USDKG stablecoin to modernize cross-border payments
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 14:51
    Top Satoshi Candidate Explains Why Gold Is Not Good as Currency
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 14:46
    389,999,999,999 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Withdrawn From Major Korean Exchange, Destination Unclear
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 14:41
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Volume Rockets 65% as Total Holders' Count Hits New High
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD