    Top 3 Exchanges Holding 1-3 Billion XRP Revealed by Report

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 11:02
    Recent analytics report has named three top-tier exchanges that hold the biggest amount of XRP
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    XRP wallet pundit @XRPwallets has once again touched on the topic of XRP wallets belonging to large cryptocurrency exchanges. Previously, he mostly tweeted about wallets that belong to Coinbase.

    Today, the account revealed the three largest exchanges that contain the largest amount of Ripple-affiliated XRP coins. Each of them holds from one to several billion XRP.

    Coinbase XRP wallets - from 53 to 6 within month

    The aforementioned data source commented on his own recent X post, where he stated that over the past month, the number of Coinbase wallets holding XRP had dropped from 52 to just 6 as the largest US crypto exchange has been draining its XRP holdings somewhere.

    @XRPwallets believes that this is the outcome of the recent partnership between Coinbase and BlackRock’s company Aladdin, which allows its institutional clients exposure to crypto. In August, they started with Bitcoin, but @XRPwallets now believes that all those billions of XRP have been transferred in that direction. Another option is that those funds went into ETFs or other investments. Those 52 wallets contained roughly 1 billion XRP.

    Three top exchanges holding billions of XRP

    @XRPwallets also mentioned that XRP holdings of other major exchanges have also begun to disappear. The only three crypto trading platforms that hold from one to three-five billion XRP are Binance, Upbit, and Bithumb.

    Other top ten exchanges from his earlier published list just hold 300 million XRP or less each.

    Upbit, has five billion XRP, per @XRPwallets, but the pundit believes this is going to change soon: “Upbit has 5B stored. These will go somewhere soon.”

    #XRP #Coinbase #Binance
