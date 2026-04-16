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    Toobit Launches P2P Marketplace to Expand Global Fiat Access

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 16/04/2026 - 8:51
    Toobit has introduced a zero-fee P2P marketplace, enabling direct USDT trading across 30+ fiat currencies and 100+ payment methods.
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    Toobit Launches P2P Marketplace to Expand Global Fiat Access
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    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    Toobit has officially launched its Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace, marking a major step in expanding its global fiat infrastructure and improving access between traditional finance and digital assets.

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    The new marketplace allows users to trade Tether directly with one another using local currencies and preferred payment methods, without incurring transaction fees.

    Supporting more than 30 fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and AUD, alongside over 100 payment options, the platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with users’ existing financial tools, from bank transfers to regional e-wallets.

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    At its core, the P2P system is built around flexibility and cost efficiency. Traders can select offers based on pricing and payment preferences, creating a competitive, market-driven environment where rates are determined by supply and demand rather than fixed spreads.

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    To support secure transactions, the platform includes an integrated escrow mechanism that locks a seller’s assets once a trade is initiated and releases them only after payment confirmation. Additionally, a T+1 security protocol imposes a 24-hour withdrawal restriction on purchased assets, adding a further safeguard against fraudulent activity.

    Giving control back to the user

    The launch reflects a broader effort to shift control toward users by offering direct, secure, and fee-free access between fiat and crypto markets.

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    The rollout also requires all participants to complete advanced KYC verification, reinforcing compliance and ensuring a safer trading environment. The P2P marketplace is available on both web and mobile platforms, allowing users to manage transactions across devices.

    The launch comes amid a wider industry trend toward localized financial infrastructure. P2P trading is increasingly becoming a key driver of crypto adoption, particularly as stablecoins play a larger role in global payments and cross-border settlements.

    With transaction volumes reaching tens of trillions annually, stablecoins are reducing reliance on traditional intermediaries and lowering costs associated with fiat on-ramps.

    Within this context, Toobit’s P2P marketplace positions itself as a direct bridge between local financial systems and the digital asset economy. By removing fees and enabling flexible payment options, the platform aims to improve capital efficiency for users operating across different regions.

    As the digital asset landscape continues to evolve, the shift toward decentralized, user-driven trading models highlights the growing importance of accessibility, cost reduction, and localized integration in shaping the next phase of global crypto adoption.

    #Toobit
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