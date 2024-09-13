    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for September 13

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has miderm rise of Toncoin (TON) started yet?
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 15:12
    The market keeps setting new local peaks, according to CoinStats.

    TON chart by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    The price of Toncoin (TON) has increased by 4.12% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's growth, the rate of TON keeps looking bullish. On the hourly chart, it is about to break the resistance of $5.636. If it happens and the daily candle closes with no long wick, the upward move can continue to the $5.70 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the bigger time frame. If the price reaches the resistance of $5.667 and bulls can hold the gained initiative, growth may lead to a test of the $6 range within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    A different situation can be seen on the weekly chart. Even if the candle closes bullish, one cannot expect a fast reversal. 

    All in all, consolidation in the area of $5.50-$6.50 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

    TON is trading at $5.638 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

