Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for September 13

The market keeps setting new local peaks, according to CoinStats.

TON chart by CoinStats

TON/USD

The price of Toncoin (TON) has increased by 4.12% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the rate of TON keeps looking bullish. On the hourly chart, it is about to break the resistance of $5.636. If it happens and the daily candle closes with no long wick, the upward move can continue to the $5.70 mark.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the bigger time frame. If the price reaches the resistance of $5.667 and bulls can hold the gained initiative, growth may lead to a test of the $6 range within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A different situation can be seen on the weekly chart. Even if the candle closes bullish, one cannot expect a fast reversal.

All in all, consolidation in the area of $5.50-$6.50 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

TON is trading at $5.638 at press time.