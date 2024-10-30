Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins may have found a local peak, according to CoinStats.

TON chart by CoinStats

TON/USD

The price of Toncoin (TON) has fallen by 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $4.956 and the resistance of $5.070. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of expecting any sharp moves by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is unchanged since yesterday. The volume remains low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

In this regard, consolidation in the area of $4.95-$5.150 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral. The rate of TON is far from main levels, confirming the absence of buyers' or sellers' power. All in all, traders may witness ongoing sideways trading around the current prices.

TON is trading at $5.025 at press time.