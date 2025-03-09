Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins keep falling at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

TON/USD

The rate of Toncoin (TON) has dropped by 3.73% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of TON is near the local support of $2.826.

As most of the ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect sharp moves by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

A bearish picture can also be seen on the daily time frame. If the breakout of the support of $2.816 happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.60-$2.70 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the $2.90 level. If the bar closes below it and with no long wick, the breakout may lead to a test of the $2.40-$2.60 range by the end of the month.

TON is trading at $2.852 at press time.