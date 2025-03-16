Advertisement
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 16/03/2025 - 12:27
    Is rate of Toncoin (TON) experiencing midterm growth?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is mainly bullish today, however, some coins remain in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    TON/USD

    Toncoin (TON) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 17%.

    Despite today's sharp rise, the price of TON is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the local support happens, the decline may lead to the test of the $3.350 zone by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, bulls have failed to keep rising after yesterday's bullish closure. 

    If the bar closes far from the $3.626 level, sellers may seize the initiative, followed by a correction to the $3.20 zone.

    On the weekly chart, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. If the bar closes around current prices, sideways trading in the area of $3.20-$3.80 is the more likely scenario by the end of the month.

    TON is trading at $3.413 at press time.

