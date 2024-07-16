Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for July 16

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect upward move of Toncoin (TON) by end of week?
    Tue, 16/07/2024 - 14:18
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for July 16
    The rise of some coins continues, according to CoinStats.

    TON chart by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    The price of Toncoin (TON) has fallen by 0.82% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is coming back to the local support level of $7.33. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, we can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $7.25 area.

    Image by TradingView

    Bulls have failed to keep the rise after the bullish closure. If the bar closes below yesterday's candle's low, the correction may continue to the $7 range shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of TON has failed to fix above the $7.50 range. 

    However, if buyers seize the initiative and the weekly bar closes above the previous candle's high, traders may witness a test of the $8 range.

    TON is trading at $7.35 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

