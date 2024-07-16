Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for July 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rise of some coins continues, according to CoinStats.

TON/USD

The price of Toncoin (TON) has fallen by 0.82% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is coming back to the local support level of $7.33. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, we can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $7.25 area.

Bulls have failed to keep the rise after the bullish closure. If the bar closes below yesterday's candle's low, the correction may continue to the $7 range shortly.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of TON has failed to fix above the $7.50 range.

However, if buyers seize the initiative and the weekly bar closes above the previous candle's high, traders may witness a test of the $8 range.

TON is trading at $7.35 at press time.