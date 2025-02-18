Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for February 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 18/02/2025 - 15:45
    Bears are controlling the situation on the market today, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    Toncoin (TON) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 4.83%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly time frame, the situation is rather more bearish than bullish. If nothing changes by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the local support of $3.604 by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of TON is testing the local support of $3.599. 

    If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the vital zone of $3.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of TON is far from main levels. In this case, one should focus on the previous bar's low. If the weekly candle closes below $3.599, traders may expect a test of the $3 range by the end of the month.

    TON is trading at $3.647 at press time.

