Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for February 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are controlling the situation on the market today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

TON/USD

Toncoin (TON) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 4.83%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the situation is rather more bearish than bullish. If nothing changes by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the local support of $3.604 by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of TON is testing the local support of $3.599.

If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the vital zone of $3.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of TON is far from main levels. In this case, one should focus on the previous bar's low. If the weekly candle closes below $3.599, traders may expect a test of the $3 range by the end of the month.

TON is trading at $3.647 at press time.