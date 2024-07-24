Toncoin (TON) Prediction for July 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are again more powerful than bears, according to CoinStats.

TON chart by CoinStats

TON/USD

The rate of Toncoin (TON) has gone up by 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of TON is testing the local resistance of $6.982. If the daily bar closes near it, the rise may continue to $7 and above.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, ongoing sideways trading between $6.8 and $7 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the candle closes near the $6.852 level or even below it, traders may expect a further downward move to the $6 mark.

TON is trading at $6.95 at press time.