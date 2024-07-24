    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Prediction for July 24

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect rise of Toncoin (TON)?
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 15:42
    Bulls are again more powerful than bears, according to CoinStats.

    TON chart by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    The rate of Toncoin (TON) has gone up by 1% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of TON is testing the local resistance of $6.982. If the daily bar closes near it, the rise may continue to $7 and above.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. 

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, ongoing sideways trading between $6.8 and $7 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    A less positive picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the candle closes near the $6.852 level or even below it, traders may expect a further downward move to the $6 mark.

    TON is trading at $6.95 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

