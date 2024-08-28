Toncoin (TON) Prediction for August 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have failed to come back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

TON chart by CoinStats

TON/USD

Toncoin (TON) is an exception to the rule, rising by 2.78% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of TON has broken the local resistance level of $5.580. If the daily bar closes above it, growth may lead to a test of the $6 area soon.

Image by TradingView

A less bullish situation can be seen on the bigger time frame. Neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough strength to either grow or fall.

In this regard, consolidation in the zone of $5.50 and $6 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of TON is near the support of $4.721. If the candle closes near that mark, one can expect a breakout, followed by a dump to the $4-$4.50 range.

TON is trading at $5.607 at press time.