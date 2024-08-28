    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Prediction for August 28

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may accumulation period of Toncoin (TON) last?
    Wed, 28/08/2024 - 15:37
    Most of the coins have failed to come back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    TON/USD

    Toncoin (TON) is an exception to the rule, rising by 2.78% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of TON has broken the local resistance level of $5.580. If the daily bar closes above it, growth may lead to a test of the $6 area soon.

    A less bullish situation can be seen on the bigger time frame. Neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough strength to either grow or fall. 

    In this regard, consolidation in the zone of $5.50 and $6 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    On the weekly chart, the rate of TON is near the support of $4.721. If the candle closes near that mark, one can expect a breakout, followed by a dump to the $4-$4.50 range.

    TON is trading at $5.607 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

