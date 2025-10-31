AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Toncoin (TON) Decouples From Bitcoin as Price Jumps 6%

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 31/10/2025 - 14:56
    Toncoin leading altcoin rally after jumping over 6% to decouple from Bitcoin's trajectory.
    Advertisement
    Toncoin (TON) Decouples From Bitcoin as Price Jumps 6%
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Toncoin (TON) shocked the broader cryptocurrency market after its price decoupled from Bitcoin (BTC) and recorded a 6% spike. The upsurge in Toncoin’s price comes as bullish developments triggered significant adoption for the asset.

    Advertisement

    TON breaks key resistance as integration boosts sentiment

    CoinMarketCap data shows that while Bitcoin managed a 1.3% uptick, the Toncoin price climbed higher as its technical momentum switched to bullish. Notably, TON breached the $2.25 resistance level as the Binance-Telegram QR payment system triggered positive sentiment on the market.

    The integration could lead to significant adoption of TON if users adopt the crypto asset as a payment alternative. 

    It could drive its utility and demand, leading to increased value for Toncoin in the long run. If adoption rates soar or Telegram expands this feature to other regions, the current increase in value might stabilize and climb higher.

    As of press time, the Toncoin price was changing hands at $2.26, which represents a 6.27% increase in the last 24 hours. TON has soared from a low of $2.08 at the start of trading to a peak of $2.28. Although market volatility has caused a slight loss, it is still exchanging above the $2.25 resistance level.

    Article image
    Toncoin Price Chart | Source: TradingView/CoinMarketCap

    However, trading volume remains in the red zone and is down by 2.3% at $209.53 million. A corresponding upsurge in this metric could trigger a rally for Toncoin and push the price toward the $3 target.

    For this to happen, Toncoin bulls need to step up and show support by transacting in large volumes.

    Toncoin momentum builds ahead of November

    It is likely that if the Toncoin price soars past $3, the asset might receive a boost to hit a high of $5.30.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/29/2025 - 15:49
    740,000,000 Toncoin Forms Major Support, Is TON Price Safe?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    As per on-chain analyst Ali Martinez, TON could hit this target if it consistently stays above $2.87 amid crypto market uncertainty. With Toncoin currently decoupled from Bitcoin, investors might want to wait and see if it can retest this prediction.

    Market observers are monitoring the trading volume as it holds the key to any significant move at this critical point.

    With November less than 24 hours away, analysts believe Toncoin could record positive numbers given the asset’s 11.2% average growth rate in the month. In the last four years, TON has only closed November in the red once — in 2021.

    #Toncoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:42
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster’s Rocket Launch Surpasses $1B in Trading Volume, as Nubila Joins with Over 6 Million $NB in Rewards
    NOWPayments Launches $0 USDT (TRC20) Network Fee Offer for New Partners
    FUNToken Launches $5M Giveaway to Reward Its Global Community
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 31
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:42
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 31
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:38
    Peter Schiff Admits MSTR Rising as Strategy Records $20 Billion BTC Gain
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all