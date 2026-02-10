AdvertisementAdvert.
Tokenized T-Bills Coming to XRPL and RLUSD

By Alex Dovbnya
Tue, 10/02/2026 - 16:00
The partnership will unlock U.S. Treasury-backed yield opportunities for holders of XRP and Ripple’s USD stablecoin, RLUSD.
Decentralized finance protocol Doppler Finance has announced a strategic partnership with tokenization platform OpenEden. 

The tie-up could potentially boost Ripple’s USD stablecoin (RLUSD) and expand the ledger's utility. 

According to the announcement, the partnership will focus on deploying tokenized U.S. Treasury Bills (TBILL) and the USDO stablecoin directly onto the XRPL. 

Accelerating RLUSD adoption 

It will be possible for the holders of XRP and RLUSD to gain direct access to U.S. Treasury-backed yields. 

RLUSD will now become a productive asset capable of generating sustainable returns instead of simply being a passive medium of exchange. 

Doppler Finance will act as the on-chain gateway as part of the partnership. This particular setup makes it possible for XRPL-native liquidity to flow into OpenEden’s products that are designed for institutional customers. 

Earlier, getting access to U.S. Treasury yields was rather challenging, but this partnership simplifies the process. 

This development follows OpenEden's milestone in August 2024. Back then, it became the first platform to launch tokenized U.S. Treasury bills on the XRPL. 

Previously, accessing these government-backed yields was a fragmented process. Doppler Finance is now removing those hurdles. With the latest partnership, RLUSD holders are given the blockchain equivalent of a high-yield savings account.

XRP holders gain a streamlined gateway to the extremely safe financial instrument in the global economy without ever leaving the XRPL ecosystem.

#Ripple News #RLUSD
