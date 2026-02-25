AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Todd Urges Discord to Accept BTC to Avoid ID Checks

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 25/02/2026 - 6:32
    Bitcoin developer Peter Todd has urged Discord to adopt Bitcoin as a way to bypass invasive new age-verification laws.
    Advertisement
    Todd Urges Discord to Accept BTC to Avoid ID Checks
    Cover image via U.Today
    Add as a preferred source on
    Google News

    Prominent Bitcoin developer Peter Todd has challenged Discord’s rationale for implementing stricter age verification measures in a recent tweet. 

    Advertisement

    The prominent Bitcoin developer has argued that the platform should adopt Bitcoin and resist government pressure rather than forcing users to submit identification.

    The comments come amid strong user backlash regarding Discord’s "Global Age Assurance" rollout.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple's CTO Emeritus Shuts Down 'Nonsensical' Centralization Accusations Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Is Completely Baseless, XRP's Stabilization Price Level Nears $1.20, Bitcoin Dives Below $62,720

    "'Their hand is forced.' Nope,” Todd wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "The internet is global. Discord doesn't have to do anything. Let the UK and Australia block them if needed."

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin could help Discord bypass the traditional financial system's "Know Your Customer" (KYC) requirements, which are often inextricably linked to identity and age verification. 

    Discord's PR crisis

    The platform recently announced plans for global age assurance to comply with new laws in the UK, Australia, and Brazil. 

    There are widespread rumors that Discord would require face scans and government IDs for all users to continue using the service.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/20/2025 - 12:45
    Peter Todd Reacts to Adam Back's New Proposal to Convert Bitcoin into Cryptographic Accumulator
    ByYuri Molchan

    However, the platform has stated that over 90% of users will never need to verify their age.

    Discord's shelved crypto plans 

    Discord has never officially accepted Bitcoin or any cryptocurrency as a direct payment method for its services (like Nitro subscriptions or Server Boosts).

    In late 2021, CEO Jason Citron tweeted a screenshot of a "pre-release" feature showing a Discord interface connecting to MetaMask and WalletConnect. Thousands started threatening to cancel their Nitro subscriptions. Within days, Discord ended up shelving the plan. 

    #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 5:36
    Ripple's CTO Emeritus Shuts Down 'Nonsensical' Centralization Accusations
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 25, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Is Completely Baseless, XRP's Stabilization Price Level Nears $1.20, Bitcoin Dives Below $62,720
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Concludes with Record 7,000+ Attendees, Strengthening Latin America’s Online Trading Landscape
    Digital Assets Week Returns to New York with Deutsche Bank
    Ending "Credit Invisibility": How the AESC Layer 1 Uses a "Credit Oracle" to Transform $12 Trillion of Agricultural Data into Credit Liquidity
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 6:32
    Todd Urges Discord to Accept BTC to Avoid ID Checks
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 5:36
    Ripple's CTO Emeritus Shuts Down 'Nonsensical' Centralization Accusations
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Feb 25, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Is Completely Baseless, XRP's Stabilization Price Level Nears $1.20, Bitcoin Dives Below $62,720
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all