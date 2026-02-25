Todd Urges Discord to Accept BTC to Avoid ID Checks

Prominent Bitcoin developer Peter Todd has challenged Discord’s rationale for implementing stricter age verification measures in a recent tweet.

The prominent Bitcoin developer has argued that the platform should adopt Bitcoin and resist government pressure rather than forcing users to submit identification.

The comments come amid strong user backlash regarding Discord’s "Global Age Assurance" rollout.

"'Their hand is forced.' Nope,” Todd wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "The internet is global. Discord doesn't have to do anything. Let the UK and Australia block them if needed."

Bitcoin could help Discord bypass the traditional financial system's "Know Your Customer" (KYC) requirements, which are often inextricably linked to identity and age verification.

Discord's PR crisis

The platform recently announced plans for global age assurance to comply with new laws in the UK, Australia, and Brazil.

There are widespread rumors that Discord would require face scans and government IDs for all users to continue using the service.

However, the platform has stated that over 90% of users will never need to verify their age.

Discord's shelved crypto plans

Discord has never officially accepted Bitcoin or any cryptocurrency as a direct payment method for its services (like Nitro subscriptions or Server Boosts).

In late 2021, CEO Jason Citron tweeted a screenshot of a "pre-release" feature showing a Discord interface connecting to MetaMask and WalletConnect. Thousands started threatening to cancel their Nitro subscriptions. Within days, Discord ended up shelving the plan.