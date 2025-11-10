AdvertisementAdvert.
    This Is Key Level to Watch for XRP Bulls Amid Price Recovery

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 10/11/2025 - 14:52
    Could XRP be finally on the verge of another price rally after months of underperformance?
    This Is Key Level to Watch for XRP Bulls Amid Price Recovery
    Salaheddine Bouhmid, head of markets at IG Europe, believes that the $2.3 level will be crucial for XRP holders to defend. 

    So far, buyers are defending that level, but it remains to be seen whether XRP bulls will manage to revive the lost momentum.  

    So far, according to the analyst,$2.62 is acting as a major resistance level.

    If XRP’s price manages to rise above $2.62, it would break the resistance.

    This could encourage more buying that "could bring new momentum and end the downtrend," according to Bouhmid. 

    Giving up recent gains

    XRP is currently changing hands at $2.52, according to CoinGecko data. 

    St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said he expects the US economy to rebound early next year, throwing cold water on future interest-rate cuts with caution.

    XRP has plunged by nearly 2% on Musalem's latest comments, which are undoubtedly bearish for risk assets.

    Bucking the beaish inflow trend 

    According to a recent report published by CoinShares, XRP has managed to buck the bearish trend in terms of fund inflows. XRP-based investment products attracted a total of $28.2 million worth of flows despite Bitcoin and Ethereum ones bleeding $931 million and $438 million, respectively.  

    #XRP Price Prediction
