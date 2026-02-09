AdvertisementAdvert.
These Were Top Crypto Super Bowl Ads

By Alex Dovbnya
Mon, 9/02/2026 - 9:43
The Seattle Seahawks secured their second Super Bowl title in franchise history with a dominant 29–13 victory over the New England Patriots, but the true battle for dominance took place during the commercial breaks.
These Were Top Crypto Super Bowl Ads
The Super Bowl 2026 took place on Sunday, with the Seattle Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots (or a similar matchup based on reports). 

This year's ads leaned heavily into AI themes in sharp contrast to the 2022 "Crypto Bowl." 

Actual cryptocurrency-specific ads were rather limited compared to past years, like 2022.

Coinbase had the most prominent crypto ad. Coinbase returned after its famous 2022 QR code spot with a 60-second karaoke-style commercial set to the Backstreet Boys' song "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)." 

It featured retro, low-def graphics, turning TVs into a sing-along lyric screen. 

Coinbase has faced some backlash and mixed-to-negative reactions over its Super Bowl 2026 ad. Many called it "lazy," "cheap," or "low-effort." 

Some recalled the watch party erupting in boos upon realizing a nostalgic Backstreet Boys karaoke ad was for Coinbase.

Crypto.com's CEO Kris Marszalek was involved in an ad for AI.com (a new AI platform he founded/led), which aired in the fourth quarter.

The top ads 

Some of the "best" ads based on early recaps include Hellmann’s “Meal Diamond” (Andy Samberg as a desperate, pathetic Neil Diamond parody singing "Sweet Caroline" with singing bologna), Squarespace (Emma Stone in a black-and-white hissy fit over an unavailable domain, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos), Pringles "Pringleleo" (Sabrina Carpenter's cheeky, campy humor with a Pringles boyfriend twist), and Instacart (Ben Stiller and Benson Boone going bananas in a flip-heavy, chaotic spot, directed by Spike Jonze). 

