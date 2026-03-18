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Bitcoin’s digital gold narrative has been pushed back into the spotlight and under scrutiny this year. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, stemming from a series of U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran, have sent shock waves throughout global financial markets. While often referred to as a safe-haven asset similar to gold, Bitcoin initially plunged to below $64,000 in late February 2026 following the confirmed military actions, a long way away from its all-time high of $125,000 in October last year.

Gold soared to record highs above $5,274 per ounce as traditional investors fled to safety. While spot gold benefited from centuries of safe-haven credibility, Bitcoin behaved more like a high-beta technology stock. The correlation between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq surged to 0.75 this year, while its correlation with gold turned negative at -0.27. This showcases how institutions and investors have come to treat Bitcoin as a "risk-on" asset, making it something that gets sold during highly volatile and high-risk events rather than accumulated as a hedge.

However, the relationship is more nuanced. Bitcoin's 24/7 liquidity has made it the market's "first responder" to geopolitical shocks, absorbing selling pressure that traditional markets cannot process until Monday's open.

The CoinEx Monthly report for February 2026 stated that "Bitcoin held relatively steady around $66,000 (down only 2%), and ETH saw a manageable 4% drop to $1,950. This suggests that while crypto provided the necessary exit liquidity for weekend sellers, the broader market is currently treating the escalation as a temporary risk premium." Following the initial panic, Bitcoin briefly reclaimed the $70,000 level as early buyers returned and institutional ETF inflows remained surprisingly resilient.

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The macro headwinds this year have made Bitcoin's path volatile but not directionless, as shifting Federal Reserve policy signals, dollar strength changes, and the broader fallout of escalating Middle East tensions have not been taken as the end of the crypto industry but as buying opportunities for long-term holders and optimists.

Risks to Consider

Heightened geopolitical conflict remains the most unpredictable variable in crypto markets today. When military escalations intensify, the crypto market experiences sharp cascading liquidations of leveraged positions, as seen with the US-Israel war with Iran. Bitcoin initially declined around 3.8% during the strikes, with the broader crypto market losing over $128 billion in a single hour during the peak of the sell-off. The Fear and Greed Index, which measures market sentiment, fell deep in "Extreme Fear" territory at 11 during the worst moments.

Beyond direct conflict risk, the correlation between crypto and traditional equity markets amplifies downside exposure during risk-off events. The lesson of April 2025's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement is clear. Trade-related macro shocks proved more severe and sustained than localized military conflicts, with Bitcoin dropping 10% below $78,000 and Ethereum recording its largest three-day loss since late 2022. Traders who treat crypto as a true safe haven like gold risk being caught on the wrong side of sharp institutional sell-offs.

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Opportunities Ahead

These macro stress events have also presented strategic opportunities for patient, long-term accumulators. Similar events in previous cycles, such as the Ukraine invasion and the 2023 Middle East escalation, saw Bitcoin initially drop alongside equities before recovering strongly once liquidity conditions stabilized. Temporary setbacks in the price of Bitcoin create accumulation zones for holders with longer time horizons and the conviction to absorb short-term volatility.

Beyond Bitcoin itself, macro uncertainty is also driving selective opportunities in the broader digital asset ecosystem. The emerging AI-agent economy empowering autonomous on-chain protocols, tokenized securities into Real World Assets (RWAs), and real-utility assets that offer more than speculation are drawing capital into high-quality altcoins. Meanwhile, a stabilization in Bitcoin's key support levels combined with any easing in macro headwinds could trigger meaningful rebounds. Institutional ETF inflows that persist even amid war headlines signal a structural change in the ownership base that may make future recoveries sharper than historical precedent suggests.

Gold Standard in Transparency

In an environment defined by risk and uncertainty, the trustworthiness of the platform holding your assets matters as much as any trade you make. The collapse of FTX in 2022 served as a brutal lesson for users who keep their funds on dubious and opaque platforms. Against this backdrop, CoinEx has established itself as one of the industry's most transparent and secure exchanges.

CoinEx publishes a monthly Proof of Reserve, maintaining a 1:1 reserve ratio that ensures every dollar of user assets is fully backed. As of February 2026, reserve ratios for major assets, including USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH, have consistently exceeded 100%, with its native token CET maintaining a ratio well above that threshold. CoinEx has been one of the earliest centralized exchanges to publicly disclose reserve data for years, a practice it has maintained without interruption through bull markets, bear markets, and geopolitical shocks alike.

CoinEx's commitment to users extends beyond reserve transparency. The platform supports over 1,400 coins across 10 million users in more than 200 countries while applying strict listing standards that prioritize long-term asset quality over hype-driven token launches. This kind of curation matters in volatile markets, as it protects users from the toxic combination of illiquid assets and cascading liquidations that can wipe out portfolios during crisis events.

For traders seeking yield on idle assets during risk-off periods, CoinEx's flexible savings and structured product offerings provide numerous options, including stablecoin savings that capture yield without directional exposure and staking rewards in high-conviction tokens for those willing to take on more risk. CoinEx's wealth management function provides diversified tools for building returns amid global uncertainty, catering to both conservative capital preservation strategies and more aggressive yield generation approaches.

Underpinning all of this is a security infrastructure that includes multi-signature protocols, physical system separation, real-time monitoring, and automated alerts for both hot and cold wallets. CoinEx has also established the CoinEx Shield Fund, allocating 10% of all trading fees to a dedicated reserve that can be deployed to protect users during extreme market events or unforeseen platform risks.

Ultimately, Bitcoin's evolving role will be shaped by the behavior of markets through crises exactly like the ones unfolding early this year. For traders navigating this environment, the question is not just which assets to hold, but where to hold them. CoinEx's eight-year track record of consistent transparency and user-first operations offers an increasingly rare quality among exchanges: a reliable foundation in an unreliable market.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a user-centric cryptocurrency exchange backed by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC. Since its launch, CoinEx has been among the earliest exchanges to release proof-of-reserves and implement a 100% reserve policy, ensuring the security of user assets. Today, CoinEx serves over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions and supports more than 1,100 cryptocurrencies with professional-grade features and services, establishing itself as a trusted crypto trading expert.