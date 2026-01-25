AdvertisementAdvert.
    Tezos Activates Tallinn Protocol Upgrade

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 25/01/2026 - 15:42
    Tezos has finalized the 20th protocol upgrade, improving the network's block times and finality.
    Tezos Activates Tallinn Protocol Upgrade
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Tallinn, the Tezos blockchain’s 20th protocol upgrade, was successfully activated after its on-chain governance procedure was finished. With widespread support from bakers and community members, the update was approved, carrying on Tezos’ decentralized, forkless protocol evolution model.

    Development and governance

    Trilitech, Functori and Nomadic Labs created Tallinn. It is the network’s 20th direct protocol modification since Tezos’ 2018 launch. The chain’s self-amending design is highlighted by the fact that each upgrade has been suggested, approved and implemented without the need for network forks or downtime. Nomadic Labs claims that the Tezos protocol’s long-term dependability and upgradeability are demonstrated by its capacity to change frequently over a seven-year period without experiencing any problems.

    The reduction of Tezos Layer-1 block time to six seconds is a fundamental modification brought about by Tallinn. This reduces transaction latency and enhances settlement-layer finality. Additionally, the Tezos EVM-compatible Layer-2 network, Etherlink, and Layer-1 are better connected thanks to the upgrade. Transactions are already completed by Etherlink in less than 50 milliseconds. Tallinn improves consistency between the two layers by enabling those transactions to reach Layer-1 finality in two blocks, or roughly 12 seconds.

    Security and validator involvement

    Tallinn extends block attestation to all bakers instead of just a select few. The ability to aggregate hundreds of validator signatures into a single signature per block is made possible by BLS cryptographic signatures. Stronger security, more consistent staking rewards and less processing strain on network nodes are the outcomes.

    Additionally, an Address Indexing Registry for applications utilizing the Michelson runtime is introduced by the upgrade. The feature can increase storage efficiency by up to 100 times by removing unnecessary address data. For large NFT ledgers, address-heavy smart contracts and enterprise-scale applications, this modification is anticipated to reduce expenses and boost throughput.

    Tezos has undergone frequent protocol updates since its inception, with the goal of enhancing usability, security and performance. In order to optimize the network while maintaining decentralization and long-term flexibility, Tallinn is another small step.

    #Tezos News
