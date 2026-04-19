Tether CEO Issues Bullish Bitcoin Post as Price Stabilizes at $75,000

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Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of Tether, the world's largest stablecoin firm, has reaffirmed his bullish stance on Bitcoin, sparking reactions as all eyes appear to be on Bitcoin following the recent market rally.

In his post, Ardoino declared that Bitcoin is resistant after a viral artwork shared by Satoshigallery sparked the attention of the crypto community.

The image features a striking human-form statue forged from steel, and the sculpture was shared with a caption that says, "You can bend the steel but not its meaning."

Although the statement was not extremely clear, Ardoino has related it to Bitcoin's nature, interpreting the image as a representation of Bitcoin's resistant nature.

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Ardoino stirs debate

Ardoino's interpretation of the image has received mixed reactions across the crypto community as some commentators agreed that the image is significant in representing Bitcoin's true nature as being resistant.

However, others have criticized the leading cryptocurrency as some named it as a scam even as Bitcoin continues to show signs of a major recovery.

Nonetheless, the criticism was outweighed by more supportive remarks from other commentators as one user described the piece as one of the most concept-connecting sculptures they had ever seen.

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Also, another commentator further stressed that everything else eventually bends, suggesting that Bitcoin endures even in the face of pressure.

Bitcoin stabilizes at $75,000

Ardoino's bullish comment about Bitcoin has come following a recent price rally that has seen the asset surpass the long-lost $75,000 level.

While this has reignited market optimism, investor confidence is growing stronger, and experts are reaffirming their bullish stance on the asset.

While the rally has cooled and cryptocurrencies are currently showing mixed price action, Bitcoin remains stable around the $75,000 mark.