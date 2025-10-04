AdvertisementAdvert.
    Tether CEO Ardoino Teases Trillions of Wallets With This Release

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 4/10/2025 - 14:14
    With Tether's Wallet Development Kit, cryptocurrency community participants will be able to create trillions of non-custodial wallets, Paolo Ardoino says
    Tether CEO Ardoino Teases Trillions of Wallets With This Release
    Tether, the issuer of USDT, the largest stablecoin, is close to making its Wallet Development Kit open-source. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino expects the new product not only to catalyze massive adoption of self-custody wallets, but also to bring "pure freedom" to users.

    Trillion wallets, no strings attached: Tether's Paolo Ardoino on game-changing release

    Wallet Development Kit by Tether, one of the biggest crypto companies and the USDT stablecoin issuer, is close to being 100% open-source. Such a statement was made by Tether CEO and co-founder Paolo Ardoino on his X today, Oct. 4, 2025.

    Ardoino expects "trillions" of new self-custody wallets to be created with the instruments of the new WDK. As a result, the new generation of cryptocurrency users will have "pure freedom" in their journeys in crypto.

    As covered by U.Today previously, for the first time, such ambitions were shared by Tether in May. The new WDK was introduced as a product for gasless transactions with no API key sharing and a seamless UX/UI.

    Earlier this week, the USDT stablecoin, Tether's flagship product, achieved a new all-time high in terms of circulating supply.

    With USDT market cap currently exceeding $175 billion, it is responsible for 56.4% of the net stablecoin scene volume.

    The CEO of Tether's portfolio company Rumble expects USDT's market cap to add 500% "sooner than everyone thinks," U.Today reported.

    Tether's revolutionary WDK: What do we know so far?

    While Tether's Wallet Development Kit is nearing an open-source release, its documentation can shed some light on what this tool will bring to the table.

    Technically, it would be an out-of-a-box service capable of handling interactions with multiple blockchains without compromising self-custody:

    WDK is a developer-first framework to create cross-chain wallets that are secure, extensible, and production-ready. It provides a single, stateless API to interact with Ethereum, Bitcoin, TON, and Spark (Lightning Network)—abstracting blockchain-specific complexity while keeping developers in full control of keys and data.

    Thanks to account abstraction tech, it would be able to implement gas subsidies to make operations gasless for end users. Also, wallets created with this WDK will be equipped with all DeFi-centric functions like swaps, token transfer tools and cross-chain messaging.

    Frameworks for Solana (SOL) and Tron will be included into next releases, as per the official documentation portal of Tether WDK.

