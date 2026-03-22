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    Szabo Warns Developers Not to Break Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 22/03/2026 - 6:11
    Legendary cryptographer Nick Szabo has warned that Bitcoin’s status as a global "nonviolent" currency is under threat from potential developer negligence.
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    Szabo Warns Developers Not to Break Bitcoin
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    Legendary cryptographer and smart contract pioneer Nick Szabo has warned that Bitcoin's entire existence hinges on its uncompromised, trust-minimized security. 

    In a recent social media exchange, Szabo warned that careless development could destroy the network's core value proposition. 

    "If negligent developers increase the need to trust participants or third parties to not abuse it, or if they otherwise introduce attack vectors, the value proposition of Bitcoin is degraded or destroyed," he said. 

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    The nonviolent blockchain

    Historically, securing hard money required the threat of immense physical force. "During the gold standard era, gold was carried around the world in armed warships," Szabo explained. 

    However, the digital age offers a peaceful alternative. "The good news is that the trust-minimized blockchain is nonviolent. No such need when transferring sats with a properly implemented Bitcoin."

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    But this nonviolent security model is fragile, given that it relies entirely on the integrity of the underlying code. 

    Hence, protocol changes might compromise this balance.

    "There are no markets in Bitcoin without Bitcoin security. Nobody can with high security hold or trade Bitcoin without a trust-minimized blockchain," Szabo stated. 

    Is Bitcoin used as money? 

    In a recent social media post, Szabo also weighed in on whether or not Bitcoin can be used broadly as money rather than just a store of value.  

    Szabo argued that the shift has already occurred, but not in the West. "Bitcoin's use as a global currency has already started," he noted on March 7. 

    So far, this is happening only in developing countries because they have the "worst currencies." 

    #Bitcoin News
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