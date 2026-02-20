AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Strategy Not at Risk of Liquidation as Average Bitcoin Price Falls 10%: Arkham

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 20/02/2026 - 15:01
    Arkham uncovers the correlation between the Bitcoin price and Strategy's funding options to estimate its liquidation potential.
    Advertisement
    Strategy Not at Risk of Liquidation as Average Bitcoin Price Falls 10%: Arkham
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    American business intelligence and software company Strategy Inc remains one of the biggest subjects of analysis regarding its Bitcoin holdings. The falling prices of Bitcoin have placed the company underwater in its reserve holdings, as its BTC purchase amount is at least 10% above the current value of the coin.

    Advertisement

    Strategy and Bitcoin bet no cause for concern yet

    Earlier, Strategy had confirmed that it could withstand an extended price drawdown for Bitcoin, allaying fears of any insolvency. In a new analysis, Arkham corroborated this take, exploring some of the company’s debt profile overall.

    Arkham pointed out Strategy’s preferred stock and convertible notes, two of the company’s obligations for raising cash. While the preferred stock is subject to dividend payments and redemptions, convertible notes come with coupons.

    With these coupons, Strategy is obligated to pay back or convert the notes into stock at maturity. As of now, the Bitcoin-based firm currently owes $8,000,000,000 across all of its convertible notes. As unveiled, the company holds $2.5 billion worth of cash.

    As an insight into the options the company has, the research firm noted potential conversion of the convertible notes to MSTR stock. Besides this, the Michael Saylor-led firm can refinance its debts. As Arkham noted, the option to sell its Bitcoin holdings will only come into the conversation if Strategy is unable to raise additional funds.

    More BTC purchases ahead

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 02/19/2026 - 09:34
    XRP Institutional Yield: Evernorth CEO Details Active New Strategy
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    From Peter Schiff to other gold bugs, Strategy has always been criticized for its Bitcoin bets. However, Michael Saylor has reiterated the commitment to the asset with no plans to sell BTC. This comes amid sustained BTC purchases announced on almost a weekly basis.

    According to Arkham, Saylor remains the primary key to the company offloading its Bitcoin bag. For now, it noted that selling common stock to fund BTC purchases does not create a future cash obligation for Strategy.

    With this reality, the average price is not considered relevant to whether Saylor or the company has to sell its Bitcoin. With its adopted financing model, the company can choose to remain underwater for as long as convertible note obligations are met.

    #MicroStrategy #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 13:20
    Ripple Exec Reveals Launch of Tokenized Properties Trading on XRP Ledger
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 13:12
    1,511,243 SOL Stake Unlocked as Solana Awaits Next Move
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Announces AUSTRAC Registration, Bolstering Security and Service for Australian Crypto Traders
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 15:01
    Strategy Not at Risk of Liquidation as Average Bitcoin Price Falls 10%: Arkham
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 13:20
    Ripple Exec Reveals Launch of Tokenized Properties Trading on XRP Ledger
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 13:12
    1,511,243 SOL Stake Unlocked as Solana Awaits Next Move
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all