Stellar (XLM) Prints Golden Cross on Hourly Chart

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Stellar (XLM) has printed a golden cross on its hourly chart, confirming that the altcoin now has the potential for a bullish rebound. The bullish indicator’s appearance coincides with a more than 5.7% recovery of the broader cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

XLM’s price action and volume support recovery

CoinMarketCap data reveals that Stellar‘s price has also registered a surge of over 5% within the same time frame. The increase confirmed XLM’s golden cross on its hourly chart.

For clarity, a golden cross occurs when the short-term moving average crosses over the long-term one. Traders often interpret the development as a buy signal for a possible price increase of an asset.

In this scenario, the 9-day and 26-day moving averages on the hourly chart indicates that an upside is likely.

Stellar, which has been in the red in terms of price outlook, is showing growth potential. The coin has climbed from a daily low of $0.1491 to reach a peak of $0.1572 in the last 24 hours. As of this writing, Stellar is changing hands at $0.1553, which reflects a 3.4% increase.

The asset’s trading volume has also moved into green territory by 4.41% to $136.03 million within the same time frame.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of XLM is pegged at 64, which indicates that the asset is not overbought. If the broader market rally sustains, Stellar is likely to continue on the same upward trajectory. A lot depends on Bitcoin’s stability at the moment.

Notably, Stellar had, within the last seven days, printed a death cross as it finished the month of February 2026 in the red. The death cross had signaled a continuation of bearish conditions for XLM, with its price crashing by over 37% last month.

Will Stellar’s recovery after February’s death cross last?

The current outlook suggests that Stellar might reverse the losses of February if it continues to rise on the golden cross bullish sentiment.

Additionally, the interest of traders and market participants could push XLM to new heights.