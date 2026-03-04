AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ripple Prime Goes Live on NSCC Clearing Directory in Key Milestone

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 4/03/2026 - 14:53
    Ripple Prime CEO describes this as an important milestone for the nonbank prime broker.
    Ripple Prime Goes Live on NSCC Clearing Directory in Key Milestone
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    In a recent tweet, Ripple Prime CEO Mike Higgins highlights an important milestone for Ripple Prime following its NSCC directory listing.

    Higgins was responding to a tweet by XRP enthusiast "BankXRP," which indicated that Hidden Road (now Ripple Prime) was scheduled to go live on the NSCC directory on March 2, 2026.

    "The integration of Ripple and Hidden Road continues to scale. The latest DTCC notice shows Hidden Road (HRFI) officially going live on the NSCC directory March 2, 2026," the tweet read.

    "Ripple Prime's role in bridging TradFi and DeFi will likely move post-trade volume to the XRP Ledger," BankXRP added.

    Higgins described this as an important milestone for Ripple Prime, saying that the NSCC directory listing places it inside core clearing infrastructure to support more efficient, reliable capital markets at scale. Amid this key achievement, Higgins touts Ripple Prime as the largest global nonbank prime broker, integrated directly into digital asset and traditional venues around the world.

    In 2025, Ripple completed its acquisition of Hidden Road, now called Ripple Prime, making it the first crypto company to own and operate a global, multi-asset prime broker. RLUSD is being used as collateral for a number of prime brokerage products on Ripple Prime, enhancing its utility and reach as well as the use of XRP.

    In February, Ripple announced support for Hyperliquid, increasing institutional access to on-chain liquidity. This integration enables institutional clients to access on-chain derivatives liquidity while cross-margining decentralized finance (DeFi) exposures with all other asset classes supported by Ripple Prime, including digital assets, FX, fixed income, OTC swaps and cleared derivatives.

    Wrapped XRP to gain institutional momentum

    XRP Ledger native yield provider Doppler Finance announced today a collaboration with Hex Trust to increase Wrapped XRP (wXRP)'s institutional-grade use cases and to support the advancement of XRP-based financial infrastructure across several blockchains.

    Hex Trust will provide institutional custody and infrastructure ability to help ensure that wXRP-related products are built with regulated custody standards, which are needed for institutional participation.

    #Ripple News #Ripple Prime #Mike Higgins #XRP
