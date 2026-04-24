Space and Time Partners With Microsoft’s M12 to Launch Dreamspace

Space and Time has officially launched Dreamspace, a new AI-powered app builder designed to let users generate and deploy fully functional applications without writing code, marking its expansion into the creator economy.

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Built using Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and Azure OpenAI, and running on Base, Dreamspace combines AI-driven development with on-chain infrastructure. The initiative is backed by M12, which led a $20 million investment in Space and Time in 2022.

The platform allows users to describe what they want to build, with Dreamspace automatically generating a working application, including smart contract logic. Each contract is fully auditable, providing transparency into how applications behave on-chain, while Space and Time secures the underlying data layer.

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"Space and Time was built to make verifiable data accessible to any application, at any scale," said Nate Holiday, Co-Founder of Space and Time and creator of Dreamspace. "Dreamspace is where that infrastructure meets the people building the next wave of the internet. When the data layer handles itself, the only thing left to focus on is what you want to create."

Early traction and focus on accessibility

During its beta phase, Dreamspace recorded more than 34,000 apps created by early users, signaling strong demand for simplified development tools. The platform has also been integrated into educational initiatives, including AI labs and curriculum programs in Indonesia, with plans to reach over 140,000 students.

By leveraging Base, Dreamspace enables low-cost and high-speed transactions, with fees under one cent and near-instant settlement times. This infrastructure is designed to support real-world use cases from the outset, allowing creators to build and deploy applications with minimal friction.

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The platform is part of Space and Time’s broader collaboration with Microsoft, integrating enterprise-grade AI infrastructure with blockchain-based data verification.