Solana's Economic Activity Surpasses $1 Trillion for First Time

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The broad crypto market is regaining momentum, and leading crypto assets have also continued to achieve incredible milestones in crucial metrics.

While the first quarter of the year saw mixed sentiment across the market, Solana achieved significant economic growth over the period, sparking attention from market participants.

Solana crushes $1 trillion milestone

As of Tuesday, April 14, data from Artemis shows that Solana has recorded a total of $1.1 trillion in total economic activity in Q1, 2026.

While this reflects substantial growth for the Solana network, it marks the first time the blockchain would ever cross the $1 trillion mark in a quarter.

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The source provided charts revealing a dramatic surge in the Solana network's on-chain usage, following a massive 6,558.6% increase over the last quarter.

As such, the total value of all transactions and economic interactions on the Solana network over the last three months has reached its all-time high.

Solana regains momentum

It is important to note that the sharp increase in Solana 's economic activity typically indicates a significant increase in the adoption of Solana.

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This growing adoption could have been driven by increased transaction throughput, heightening DeFi participation, growing staking activities and others.

The chart shows that Solana has regained strong momentum after experiencing volatility throughout 2024 and mid-2025.

Thus, activity has rebounded sharply in late 2025 and continued to accelerate rapidly into 2026.

Despite the serious volatility faced with the crypto ecosystem over the period, the massive economic growth shows that the network’s long-term growth trend remains intact.