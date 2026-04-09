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    Solana to $458? SOL/ETH Market Cap Comparison Sparks Bold Upside Scenario

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 9/04/2026 - 11:51
    Solana (SOL) price potential emerges in ETH market cap scenario.
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    Solana to $458? SOL/ETH Market Cap Comparison Sparks Bold Upside Scenario
    Cover image via U.Today

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    In a recent tweet, crypto ranking platform CoinGecko presents a bold upside scenario for Solana (SOL), the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

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    CoinGecko presents a potential scenario whereby Solana matches Ethereum in its market capitalization. Ethereum's current market cap is more than five times that of Solana — 5.57 times, according to CoinGecko.

    Solana's market cap is $47.26 billion, while that of Ethereum is currently at $263.28 billion. In a potential scenario whereby Solana matches Ethereum market capitalization, a price increase might follow that would match the 5.57x increase in market cap. In this case, a potential 5.57x increase in price will see Solana surpassing $400.

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    According to CoinGecko, "SOL at the market cap of $ETH would be a 5.57x gain to $458." Ethereum price is currently $2,193.

    SOL short-term price action

    At the time of writing, Solana was trading down 2.79% in the last 24 hours to $82.46 as the broader crypto market reversed an earlier rise in the week.

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    In the last 24 hours, a total of $263 million has been liquidated in crypto positions, most of which are long traders expecting prices to rise even further. According to CoinGlass data, $166 million in long positions were liquidated, while shorts came in at $97 million.

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    Tue, 02/10/2026 - 15:54
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for February 10
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Solana saw a sharp rise earlier in the week, reaching $87 in Tuesday's session. However, the rise was short lived, with the Solana price dropping afterward.

    The flat moving averages and the RSI below the midpoint do not give a clear advantage either to the bulls or the bears. If the SOL price can break above the daily MA 50 at $85, it might rise to $98. Buyers will have to be able to rise above that to gain the upper hand.

    On the contrary, a break and close below the $76 support might favor bears. This might see Solana drop to $67 and subsequently to $50. Broader market sentiment will be watched as regards Solana's short-to-medium-term price action.

    The Federal Reserve continues to highlight upside inflation risks alongside softening labor conditions, which might keep the higher-for-longer rate narrative steady.

    #Solana #Ethereum #SOL News #Ethereum Price Prediction #Solana Price Prediction #Ethereum News
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