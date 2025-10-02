Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for October 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps going up today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 3.59% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL has set a local resistance of $225.72. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $223 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of SOL is going up after yesterday's bullish closure.

If the candle closes with no long wick, the upward move is likely to continue to the $230-$240 range by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral as the price of the altcoin is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $194 and the resistance of $249. As none of the sides is dominating, sideways trading in the range of $210-$240 is the most likely scenario.

SOL is trading at $225.39 at press time.