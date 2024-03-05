Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

SOL/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of Solana (SOL) has reduced by 0.24% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the local resistance level of $133.03. If the daily bar closes near that mark, the midterm growth may continue to $135.

Buyers are also more powerful than sellers on the bigger time frame. Here traders should focus on the recently formed level of $134.65.

If its breakout happens, the upward move may lead to the test of the $140 zone soon.

A less positive picture can be seen on the daily chart against BTC. At the moment, the rate is near the support of 0.001853. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the 0.0018 area.

SOL is trading at $132.39 at press time.