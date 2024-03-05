Advertisement
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 5

Denys Serhiichuk
Has price of Solana (SOL) reached its resistance yet?
Tue, 5/03/2024 - 15:30
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

SOL/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of Solana (SOL) has reduced by 0.24% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the local resistance level of $133.03. If the daily bar closes near that mark, the midterm growth may continue to $135.

Buyers are also more powerful than sellers on the bigger time frame. Here traders should focus on the recently formed level of $134.65. 

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 4

If its breakout happens, the upward move may lead to the test of the $140 zone soon.

A less positive picture can be seen on the daily chart against BTC. At the moment, the rate is near the support of 0.001853. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the 0.0018 area.

SOL is trading at $132.39 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

Show all