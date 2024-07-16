Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 16

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of Solana (SOL) ready for midterm rise?
    Tue, 16/07/2024 - 12:57
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 16
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are trying to hold the gained initiative, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 3.51% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is on its way to the local resistance level of $158.67. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to $160.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to yesterday's bar's peak. If the candle closes near the $160 zone, the upward move may continue to the $170 zone.

    Related
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 15
    Mon, 07/15/2024 - 08:48
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 15
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the bar's closure. If it happens near $160 and above, the accumulated energy might be enough to test the $180 area until the end of the month.

    SOL is trading at $157.27 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Satoshi Mystery: Court Publishes Injunctions in Craig Wright Lawsuit
    Jul 16, 2024 - 12:51
    Satoshi Mystery: Court Publishes Injunctions in Craig Wright Lawsuit
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets With 450% New Users
    Jul 16, 2024 - 12:51
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets With 450% New Users
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin Price Yields to Mt Gox Giant Transactions with Sudden Fall
    Jul 16, 2024 - 12:51
    Bitcoin Price Yields to Mt Gox Giant Transactions with Sudden Fall
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Chain Conference Istanbul 2024 To Take Place on September 14-15, 2024
    Under 24 Hours to Go: The World Awaits Poodlana's Grand Launch
    Best Ways to Get Free NFTs in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 16
    Satoshi Mystery: Court Publishes Injunctions in Craig Wright Lawsuit
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets With 450% New Users
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD