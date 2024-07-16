Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to hold the gained initiative, according to CoinMarketCap.

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 3.51% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is on its way to the local resistance level of $158.67. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to $160.

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to yesterday's bar's peak. If the candle closes near the $160 zone, the upward move may continue to the $170 zone.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the bar's closure. If it happens near $160 and above, the accumulated energy might be enough to test the $180 area until the end of the month.

SOL is trading at $157.27 at press time.