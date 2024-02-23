Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are trading in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has fallen by 1.57% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the rate of SOL might have found a local support level of $101. If the daily bar closes far from it, there is a possibility to see a test of the resistance tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the interim level of $100.23. If the decline to it continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further downward move to the $90-$95 area.

Such a scenario is relevant untli the end of the month.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the previous bar's low at $103.4. If the candle closes around the current prices, there is a chance to see a test of the $80-$90 zone.

SOL is trading at $102.28 at press time.