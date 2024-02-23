Advertisement
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 23

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has price of Solana (SOL) found local deep yet?
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 15:09
Most of the coins are trading in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has fallen by 1.57% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the rate of SOL might have found a local support level of $101. If the daily bar closes far from it, there is a possibility to see a test of the resistance tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the interim level of $100.23. If the decline to it continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further downward move to the $90-$95 area. 

Such a scenario is relevant untli the end of the month.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the previous bar's low at $103.4. If the candle closes around the current prices, there is a chance to see a test of the $80-$90 zone.

SOL is trading at $102.28 at press time.

#Solana Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

