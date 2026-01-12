Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Price Hints at New Level Discovery while Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Pre-Sale On-Boards New Audience

    By Guest Author
    Mon, 12/01/2026 - 16:00
    Novel Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) pre-sale in spotlight for altcoin enthusiasts.
    Solana (SOL) Price Hints at New Level Discovery while Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Pre-Sale On-Boards New Audience
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Solana (SOL) is trading around $139 as of January 11, 2026, showing modest daily gains above 2% while consolidating in a tight range that has crypto analysts debating whether the next move is a breakout to $200+ or continued sideways action.

    But while Solana holders watch for the next leg up, a new project is creating explosive momentum that's pulling attention away from established Layer 1s. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) just launched pre-built infrastructure and a daily auction presale.

    Here's what's happening with Solana's price outlook, and why ZKP is becoming the viral alternative investment stealing headlines.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since July
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP up 11% in Best Q1 Since 2023, Satoshi's First-Ever Bitcoin Transfer Meets $2.4 Billion Twist, Cardano Sees Abnormal $0 as ADA Bears Disappear
    Hoskinson Says XRP DeFi Is Coming
    Crypto Market Review: XRP — Hidden Golden Growth Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Is at Zero, Is Ethereum (ETH) Rally Finally Ready?

    Solana: Where SOL stands now

    Solana's current price action sits in a consolidation corridor between $135–$145, with short-term technical models suggesting January could stay range-bound unless a new catalyst emerges. Recent support levels cluster around $126–$132, establishing a floor that's held through early January volatility.

    TVL expansion continues: Solana DeFi total value locked climbed from $8 billion to over $9 billion entering January 2026, representing roughly 10x growth over two years.

    ETF inflows are sticky: Solana spot ETFs now hold approximately $1.09 billion in AUM with cumulative net inflows near $792 million as of January 5, 2026. The Bitwise SOL ETF alone captured $630–$730 million in net inflows, demonstrating concentrated institutional demand that's persisted even during price drawdowns.

    Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) pre-sale attracts attention

    While Solana consolidates and ETF flows build slowly, a different opportunity is creating viral momentum: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) — a privacy-first blockchain that spent $100 million building complete infrastructure before selling a single token.

    ZKP isn't competing with Solana directly. It's solving a different problem: private AI computation at scale. But the launch mechanics and early performance metrics are pulling speculative capital away from established Layer 1s like SOL and ETH.

    ZKP's Initial Coin Auction (ICA) releases exactly 200 million tokens every 24 hours through proportional on-chain distribution. Yesterday's buyers mathematically paid less than today's participants, and within 30 days, current prices become unreachable due to fixed supply and growing demand.

    Solana price prediction remains constructive with $150–$200 base case pricing supported by ETF inflows, on-chain growth, and DeFi expansion. The path to $500+ over five years is credible but requires sustained institutional adoption and another full crypto risk cycle.

    Zero Knowledge Proof represents a new opportunity. The daily auction is live now, with each 24-hour window permanently closing access to previous pricing.

    The window for both opportunities is open — but only one has a daily countdown timer.

    Explore Zero Knowledge Proof:

    Auction: https://auction.zkp.com/

    Website: https://zkp.com/

    X: https://x.com/ZKPofficial

    Telegram: https://t.me/ZKPofficial

    #ZKP
