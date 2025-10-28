Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mostly neutral after a few days of growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is going down after setting a local resistance of $203.99. If the decline continues and the bar closes near the support, one can expect a dump to the $195 mark.

On the longer time frame, the rate of SOL is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $195-$205 is the most likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. Respectively, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $200 zone. If the price fixes above it, traders may witness growth to the $210-$220 area.

SOL is trading at $200.22 at press time.