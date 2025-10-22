AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 22/10/2025 - 15:16
    Can the decline of Solana (SOL) lead to a test of the $150 area soon?
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 22
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears are again more powerful than bulls, according to CoinStats.

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has dropped by almost 3% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is approaching the local support of $181.92. If its breakout happens, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $180 area by tomorrow.

    On the longer time frame, the price of SOL is breaking the $183.19 level. 

    If the daily bar closes below it and without a long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $170-$175 zone.

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is also bearish. If the weekly candle breaks the support of $173.43, traders may witness an ongoing drop to the $150 area.

    SOL is trading at $182.24 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
