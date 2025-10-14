Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market's rise has not lasted long, and most of the coins are again in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the exception to the rule, rising by 0.74% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is looking bearish as it is near the local support of $192. If its breakout happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $185 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, bulls have failed to keep rising after yesterday's bullish closure.

If the daily bar closes below $190, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $160-$170 range by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is more bearish than bullish. If the weekly bar closes below the interim level of $200, traders may witness a test of the support of $157.

SOL is trading at $193.43 at press time.