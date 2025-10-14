AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 14/10/2025 - 14:29
    Can rate of Solana (SOL) return above $200 by week's end?
    Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 14
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market's rise has not lasted long, and most of the coins are again in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) is the exception to the rule, rising by 0.74% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is looking bearish as it is near the local support of $192. If its breakout happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $185 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, bulls have failed to keep rising after yesterday's bullish closure. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 10/13/2025 - 16:09
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 13
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes below $190, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $160-$170 range by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is more bearish than bullish. If the weekly bar closes below the interim level of $200, traders may witness a test of the support of $157.

    SOL is trading at $193.43 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 14:24
    Cardano’s 'Dead Cat Bounce' Eyes Key Level, What to Watch
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 14:03
    Bitcoin Could Be Cracked by Quantum Computers in 2-3 Years, Analyst Alerts
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Global Crypto Leaders Gather for the 15th Anniversary Forum Featuring Akon’s Exclusive Performance
    Tria raises $12M to be the leading self-custodial neobank and payments infrastructure for humans and AI.
    World AI Show Welcomes MIDA as Strategic Investment Partner, Strengthening Malaysia’s Position as AI & Investment Hub
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 14, 2025 - 14:29
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 14
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 14:24
    Cardano’s 'Dead Cat Bounce' Eyes Key Level, What to Watch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 14:03
    Bitcoin Could Be Cracked by Quantum Computers in 2-3 Years, Analyst Alerts
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all