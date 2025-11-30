Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for November 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly neutral on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by 0.38% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 4.96%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is on the way to the local resistance of $137. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $138 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less clear as the rate of SOL is far from the main levels. The volume is low, which means neither side has enough strength for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $135-$140 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bears are still more powerful than bulls as the price has not bounced off far from the support of $123.49. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing decline to the $120 area.

SOL is trading at $136.97 at press time.