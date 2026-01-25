Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend is under bears' control, according to CoinStats.

The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by 0.54% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL might have set a local support at $125.98. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the price of SOL is on the way to the support at $124.67. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $120-$122 range.

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far.

If the weekly candle closes around the current prices or below, one may see a test of the $116.88 support soon.

SOL is trading at $126.61 at press time.