    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 25

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 25/01/2026 - 10:30
    Can traders witness Solana (SOL) testing the $120 zone soon?
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 25
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The weekend is under bears' control, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by 0.54% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL might have set a local support at $125.98. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SOL is on the way to the support at $124.67. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $120-$122 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far.

    SOL is trading at $126.61 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
