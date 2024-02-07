Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for February 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 1.37% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The price of SOL is growing after a false breakout of the local support level of $94.92. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture is seen on the daily time frame. From the technical point of view, neither bulls nor bears are ready for a sharp move. The falling volume also confirms this assertion.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading around the $95 mark is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle's closure. If it happens below the previous bar low, the correction may continue to the $80-$90 area.

SOL is trading at $95.69 at press time.