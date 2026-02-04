AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Code Red': Cramer Reacts to Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 4/02/2026 - 18:08
    The Bitcoin plunge has triggered nearly $680 million in long-position liquidations in just 24 hours.
    Advertisement
    'Code Red': Cramer Reacts to Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Famed CNBC anchor Jim Cramer recently took to the X social media network to react to Bitcoin's rapid plunge, warning that the cryptocurrency is now flirting with the "code red" level. 

    Advertisement

    Cramer believes that $73,600 is the critical line of support for the leading cryptocurrency.

    Non-stop carnage 

    Earlier today, the leading cryptocurrency plunged to a new yearly low of $72,185, according to CoinGecko data.  

    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency market is currently undergoing a severe leverage flush. Over the last 24 hours, the market witnessed a massive capitulation event with total liquidations hitting $861.28 million. Of the $861.28 million totally liquidated in the past day, approximately $677.53 million came from long positions. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 02/04/2026 - 14:30
    Bitcoin Whales Buying the Dip, On-Chain Data Reveals
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The leading cryptocurrency is not on the verge of recording its fifth consecutive month in the red.

    Advertisement

    The recent plunge opens the door to the $70,000 level that Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame previously warned would trigger institutional margin calls.

    The cryptocurrency could also potentially accelerate the crash toward Peter Brandt's $54,000 target.

    In the meantime, Matt Hougan of Bitwise Invest recently stated that the crypto winter was "almost over."

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Jim Cramer
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 16:47
    Bessent Rules Out Bitcoin Bailout
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 16:03
    $12 Trillion Giant Vanguard Boosts Bitcoin Treasury Position: Details
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tramplin Introduces Premium Staking on Solana, a Proven Savings Model Rebuilt for Crypto
    Superform Expands to the U.S. With Mobile App Launch for a User-Owned Neobank
    xMoney Appoints Raoul Pal as Strategic Advisor to Support the Next Phase of Global Payments
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 18:08
    'Code Red': Cramer Reacts to Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 16:47
    Bessent Rules Out Bitcoin Bailout
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 16:03
    $12 Trillion Giant Vanguard Boosts Bitcoin Treasury Position: Details
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Feb 4, 2026 - 15:56
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 4
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 15:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits 9,000% Liquidation Imbalance Right After Death Cross: Is $0 for SHIB Price Real?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 18:08
    'Code Red': Cramer Reacts to Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 16:47
    Bessent Rules Out Bitcoin Bailout
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 16:03
    $12 Trillion Giant Vanguard Boosts Bitcoin Treasury Position: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all