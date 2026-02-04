'Code Red': Cramer Reacts to Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Famed CNBC anchor Jim Cramer recently took to the X social media network to react to Bitcoin's rapid plunge, warning that the cryptocurrency is now flirting with the "code red" level.

Cramer believes that $73,600 is the critical line of support for the leading cryptocurrency.

Non-stop carnage

Earlier today, the leading cryptocurrency plunged to a new yearly low of $72,185, according to CoinGecko data.

The cryptocurrency market is currently undergoing a severe leverage flush. Over the last 24 hours, the market witnessed a massive capitulation event with total liquidations hitting $861.28 million. Of the $861.28 million totally liquidated in the past day, approximately $677.53 million came from long positions.

The leading cryptocurrency is not on the verge of recording its fifth consecutive month in the red.

The recent plunge opens the door to the $70,000 level that Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame previously warned would trigger institutional margin calls.

The cryptocurrency could also potentially accelerate the crash toward Peter Brandt's $54,000 target.