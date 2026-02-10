AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for February 10

By Denys Serhiichuk
Tue, 10/02/2026 - 15:54
Can the rate of Solana (SOL) get back above $90 soon?
Advertisement
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for February 10
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are not ready yet to seize the initiative, and most of the coins keep trading in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement
Article image
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by 1.46% over the last 24 hours.

Article image
Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is looking bearish as the rate has not bounced back far from the support at $83.69. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by an ongoing decline to the $83 mark.

Article image
Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of SOL is also going down after a failed attempt to fix above the $90 area. 

You Might Also Like
Title news
Mon, 02/09/2026 - 15:50
XRP Price Analysis for February 9
ByDenys Serhiichuk

If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the $80 range over the next few days.

Article image
Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. The rate of SOL is in the middle of the channel, which means traders are unlikely to see increased volatility soon.

SOL is trading at $83.82 at press time.

#Solana Price Prediction
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 10, 2026 - 15:37
Ripple Exec Speaks out on Game-Changing Custody Collaborations: Details
ByTomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 10, 2026 - 15:32
XRP Sees $70 Million Sell-Off in Seconds as Price Struggles to Recover
ByCaroline Amosun
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 builds strong momentum as leading companies confirm participation
Vietnam’s Crypto Exchange Landscape in 2026: How Users Navigate a Multi-Platform Market
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Price Analysis
Feb 10, 2026 - 15:54
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for February 10
article image Denys Serhiichuk
News
Feb 10, 2026 - 15:37
Ripple Exec Speaks out on Game-Changing Custody Collaborations: Details
article image Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 10, 2026 - 15:32
XRP Sees $70 Million Sell-Off in Seconds as Price Struggles to Recover
article image Caroline Amosun
News
Feb 10, 2026 - 15:24
No Death Cross Yet as Shiba Inu Waves off Key Signal, But for How Long?
article image Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 10, 2026 - 14:51
7-Year Dormant Bitcoin Whale Wakes Up, Moves 2,043 BTC
article image Godfrey Benjamin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
Price Analysis
Feb 10, 2026 - 15:54
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for February 10
Denys Serhiichuk
News
Feb 10, 2026 - 15:37
Ripple Exec Speaks out on Game-Changing Custody Collaborations: Details
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 10, 2026 - 15:32
XRP Sees $70 Million Sell-Off in Seconds as Price Struggles to Recover
Caroline Amosun
Show all