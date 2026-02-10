Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for February 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are not ready yet to seize the initiative, and most of the coins keep trading in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by 1.46% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is looking bearish as the rate has not bounced back far from the support at $83.69. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by an ongoing decline to the $83 mark.

On the longer time frame, the rate of SOL is also going down after a failed attempt to fix above the $90 area.

If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the $80 range over the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. The rate of SOL is in the middle of the channel, which means traders are unlikely to see increased volatility soon.

SOL is trading at $83.82 at press time.