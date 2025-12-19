Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for December 19

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 19/12/2025 - 15:09
    Will a bounce back of Solana (SOL) lead to a test of the $130 area?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is mainly red on the last working day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is near the local resistance of $126.18. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. However, if bulls can hold the gained initiative, traders can expect a test of the $130 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of SOL is far from key levels. Even if the candle closes around the current prices or above them, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $120-$128 is the most likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume is going down, which means neither buyers nor sellers are ready ro seize the initiative. All in all, traders are unlikely to see increased volatility soon.

    SOL is trading at $126 at press time.

