    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 9

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long will sideways trading of Solana (SOL) last?
    Fri, 9/08/2024 - 16:54
    Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 9
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is mainly trading sideways, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 3.69% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is testing the local support level of $153.12. If a breakout happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $150 zone and below.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, buyers have failed to maintain the growth, which means not enough energy has been accumulated yet.

    Related
    SHIB Prediction for August 7
    Wed, 08/07/2024 - 15:43
    SHIB Prediction for August 7
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If nothing changes by the end of the day, sideways trading in the zone of $140-$150 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is more positive. The volume has risen, which means that bulls are not ready to give up so easily. All in all, traders may witness an ongoing consolidation in the range around $150 within the next days.

    SOL is trading at $153.8 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 9, 2024 - 16:32
    Ripple Starts Testing New Stablecoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Aug 9, 2024 - 16:21
    487 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Must Make This Crucial Move
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    MEET48 is about to Launch the First No-Click Idol Training & Management Game on TON, Coin Idols, Closely Integrated with its Idol Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 9
    Ripple Starts Testing New Stablecoin
    487 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Must Make This Crucial Move
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD