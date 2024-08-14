    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 14

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rate of Solana (SOL) start rising from current levels?
    Wed, 14/08/2024 - 15:33
    Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 14
    Sellers are keeping their pressure, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 0.39% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is in the middle of the local channel. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves until the end of the day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. This is also confirmed by the declining volume. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $140-$160 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the picture is quite similar. The rate of SOL is far from key levels, which means traders are unlikely to expect ups or downs soon.

    All in all, one might witness consolidation in the wide range of $130-$170.

    SOL is trading at $146.69 at press time.

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

