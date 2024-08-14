Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are keeping their pressure, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

The rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 0.39% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is in the middle of the local channel. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves until the end of the day.

On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. This is also confirmed by the declining volume. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $140-$160 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

On the weekly chart, the picture is quite similar. The rate of SOL is far from key levels, which means traders are unlikely to expect ups or downs soon.

All in all, one might witness consolidation in the wide range of $130-$170.

SOL is trading at $146.69 at press time.