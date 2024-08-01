    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 1

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may decrease of Solana (SOL) last?
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 15:12
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The correction of most of the coins continues, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 7.2%.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is coming back to the local support level of $166. If the daily bar closes around that mark, there is a chance to expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $164 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the daily bar closure in terms of the nearest level of $165.42. 

    If the sellers' pressure continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing decline to the $160 range.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. If the weekly candle closes below the $165 mark, there is a high possibility to see a test of the $160 area until mid-August.

    SOL is trading at $167.42 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

