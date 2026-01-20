AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Solana Hits ATH in Staking Ratio With $60 Billion Now Securing SOL Network

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 20/01/2026 - 15:41
    The percentage of Solana tokens in circulation that are currently being staked has set a new all-time high.
    Advertisement
    Solana Hits ATH in Staking Ratio With $60 Billion Now Securing SOL Network
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana has hit new all-time highs — not in price but in staking ratio. According to Solana-focused X account "Solana floor," which cited data from Token Terminal, the Solana staking ratio has reached 70%, marking an all-time high.

    Advertisement

    With the SOL staking ratio reaching 70%, this amounts to $60 billion worth of staked SOL, according to Token Terminal.

    In another milestone for Solana, the market capitalization of real world assets (RWAs) has surpassed $1 billion.

    Advertisement

    Solana attracts inflows 

    According to a recent CoinShares report, digital asset investment products saw $2.17 billion of net inflows last week, the strongest weekly total since October 2025, led by Bitcoin.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Now Owns 700,000 BTC
    Morning Crypto Report: $74.68 Million XRP Bull Makes Brutal Mistake, Bitcoin Briefly Hits $0 On Decentralized Exchange, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Delivers 5,407,865% Liquidation Shock: What Happened?
    Ripple CEO to Go Live in Davos
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP's Biggest Price Bounce, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still Fighting, Is Ethereum (ETH) Eyeing Third $3,500 Breakout?

    Bitcoin funds took in $1.55 billion, while Solana added $45.5 million, even as policy debates over stablecoins persisted.

    The majority of crypto assets are trading in the red early Tuesday, extending the drop from Monday.

    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrencies fell sharply at the week's start as risk assets slipped following fresh tariff concerns on European goods. Crypto liquidations increased to as much as $874 million at one point on Monday, with about $100 billion wiped off the market’s total value.

    At press time, SOL was down 3.45% in the last 24 hours to $129 and down 10% weekly.

    For now, traders' sentiment seems to be cautious, waiting for a clearer catalyst to break the market out of its low-volatility range.

    The broader altcoin market is now very much depending on Bitcoin's next move. If the largest cryptocurrency begins to consolidate, altcoins could stabilize before heading toward their next move.

    #Solana News #Solana
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 20, 2026 - 15:34
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 15:17
    $0.20 XRP Nightmare Is One Candle Away as -88% Scenario Turns Real
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Pendle Announces Token Upgrade as Its DeFi Yield Platform Scales
    How Loanledger Is Shaping a Crypto Trading Platform Around Trader Judgment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 15:41
    Solana Hits ATH in Staking Ratio With $60 Billion Now Securing SOL Network
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 20, 2026 - 15:34
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 20
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 15:17
    $0.20 XRP Nightmare Is One Candle Away as -88% Scenario Turns Real
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 15:11
    Bitcoin Cash Dethrones Monero, Has BCH Price Bottomed Out?
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 15:02
    Bitcoin Behaving Like It's 2008 Again, Bloomberg Strategist Sounds Alarm
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 15:41
    Solana Hits ATH in Staking Ratio With $60 Billion Now Securing SOL Network
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 20, 2026 - 15:34
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 20
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 15:17
    $0.20 XRP Nightmare Is One Candle Away as -88% Scenario Turns Real
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all