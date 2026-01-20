Solana Hits ATH in Staking Ratio With $60 Billion Now Securing SOL Network

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana has hit new all-time highs — not in price but in staking ratio. According to Solana-focused X account "Solana floor," which cited data from Token Terminal, the Solana staking ratio has reached 70%, marking an all-time high.

With the SOL staking ratio reaching 70%, this amounts to $60 billion worth of staked SOL, according to Token Terminal.

🚨BREAKING: @Solana staking ratio hits a new all-time high of 70%. pic.twitter.com/DguZXHFC4G — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) January 20, 2026

In another milestone for Solana, the market capitalization of real world assets (RWAs) has surpassed $1 billion.

Solana attracts inflows

According to a recent CoinShares report, digital asset investment products saw $2.17 billion of net inflows last week, the strongest weekly total since October 2025, led by Bitcoin.

Bitcoin funds took in $1.55 billion, while Solana added $45.5 million, even as policy debates over stablecoins persisted.

The majority of crypto assets are trading in the red early Tuesday, extending the drop from Monday.

Cryptocurrencies fell sharply at the week's start as risk assets slipped following fresh tariff concerns on European goods. Crypto liquidations increased to as much as $874 million at one point on Monday, with about $100 billion wiped off the market’s total value.

At press time, SOL was down 3.45% in the last 24 hours to $129 and down 10% weekly.

For now, traders' sentiment seems to be cautious, waiting for a clearer catalyst to break the market out of its low-volatility range.

The broader altcoin market is now very much depending on Bitcoin's next move. If the largest cryptocurrency begins to consolidate, altcoins could stabilize before heading toward their next move.