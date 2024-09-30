SOL and TON Price Prediction for September 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the cryptocurrencies are facing a correction today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by 1.14% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The price of SOL has failed to fix above the $160 zone. If the daily bar closes near the $154 mark and with no long wick, the fall may lead to a test of the $150 range within the next few days.

SOL is trading at $154.8 at press time.

TON/USD

Toncoin (TON) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 0.87%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of TON is far from the support and resistance levels.

But if bears' pressure continues and the bar closes near $5.70, traders may witness an ongoing drop to the $5.50-$5.60 area,

TON is trading at $5.792 at press time.