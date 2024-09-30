    Original U.Today article

    SOL and TON Price Prediction for September 30

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which altcoins can bounce back by end of week?
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 11:58
    SOL and TON Price Prediction for September 30
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the cryptocurrencies are facing a correction today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by 1.14% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of SOL has failed to fix above the $160 zone. If the daily bar closes near the $154 mark and with no long wick, the fall may lead to a test of the $150 range within the next few days.

    SOL is trading at $154.8 at press time.

    TON/USD

    Toncoin (TON) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 0.87%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of TON is far from the support and resistance levels. 

    Related
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 29
    Sun, 09/29/2024 - 16:00
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 29
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    But if bears' pressure continues and the bar closes near $5.70, traders may witness an ongoing drop to the $5.50-$5.60 area,

    TON is trading at $5.792 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction #TON Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 11:54
    Binance Whales Pushing Bitcoin Down: Details
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 11:43
    Over $1 Billion in Bitcoin Spot ETFs, What Happened?
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    FoxLetFun Token is About to Skyrocket – Get FLF at the Best Price While You Can!
    BitcoinFi Accelerator Unveils Revolutionary Pre-Seed Support Program for Bitcoin Developers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SOL and TON Price Prediction for September 30
    Binance Whales Pushing Bitcoin Down: Details
    Over $1 Billion in Bitcoin Spot ETFs, What Happened?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD